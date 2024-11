WE ARE THROUGH TO THE GRAND FINALS!!!!!!!!



After a massive win against #GUN5 we secure a spot in the Qatar Closed Quals and play the grand finals tomorrow for a chance to win $12,500



✅ Mirage 13-11

❌ Anubis 10-13

✅ Ancient 13-10#CS2 | #500OnTop pic.twitter.com/n0i3dSldmW