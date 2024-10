Шефът на Хаас: Отборът не се продава, Тойота няма да ни купи!

"That was probably the best I’ve seen Kevin drive, I’m so happy for him. In a way, Nico being disappointed with P9 is a great sign for the team as well." 👊🇲🇽



🗣️ One happy Ayao after the #MexicoGP 😁#HaasF1 #F1 pic.twitter.com/SLh0Wr0N0Y