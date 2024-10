Мота посочи в какво Ювентус трябва да се подобри след зрелищното реми с Интер

🎙️Thiago Motta #JuveParma press conference:



▪️Bremer, Douglas, Nico and Milik are all out.

▪️Koopmeiners has recovered.

▪️Cabal has grown technically.

▪️We have to improve in the defensive phase.

▪️We’ll rest Dusan when we find a player who has the characteristics to… pic.twitter.com/UOPm234oH4