Неприятности за Дъглас Луис и Алиша Леман

🚨🚨 Juventus' Douglas Luiz and Alisha Lehmann have £416.000 worth of watches and jewelry stolen during a burglary at their home in Turin.



The burglars are believed to have stolen 11 watches that belonged to Luiz, as well as some diamond necklaces from Lehmann. [@MailOnline] pic.twitter.com/EcpSJ8FOeN