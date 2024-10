Гоф доближи постижение на Вожняцки след победата над Томова

22 - Only Caroline Wozniacki in 2010 (27) has won more WTA-1000 matches in a year than Coco Gauff in 2024 (22) before turning 21 since the format was introduced in 2009 - equalling Iga Swiatek in 2022 (also 22 wins). Targets.

#wuhanopen | @wuhanopentennis @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/1inqjgN6Zs