Ратклиф: Харесвам Ерик, но не аз решавам

EXCLUSIVE:

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe tells me about under-pressure manager Erik ten Hag:

“I like Eric. I think he’s a very good coach but at the end of the day it’s not my call…[club chiefs] need to take stock and make some sensible decisions.”https://t.co/xlQ4JMBwU5 pic.twitter.com/nr79nAeNln