Гуардиола: Фаворити сме, но мачът започва при 0:0

🚨🗣️ | Pep Guardiola: "I have learned [in my career] that nothing is for granted. Even the media is going to say how beautiful we are."



🗣️ "Always we have to do it! Nothing comes from that. Always I have an incredible, incredible opinion of my opponents, my colleagues."



🗣️ "I… pic.twitter.com/pmCxly2OVd