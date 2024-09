Кевин Борле сложи край на кариерата си по емоционален начин

The end of an era. 🥲



Kevin Borlee 🇧🇪 ended his career on home soil in the 400m at the @MVDbrussels last night.



World Champs

🥉400m - 2011

🥉4x400m - 2019

🥉4x400m - 2022



European Champs

🥇400m - 2010

🥇4x400m - 2012

🥇4x400m - 2016

🥇4x400m - 2018

🥈400m - 2018

🥈4x400m -… pic.twitter.com/kJubhbqjFB