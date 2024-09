Вершоор спечели скъсеното заради тежка катастрофа основно състезание в Баку

14 minutes to go



CONTACT! 💥



Zane Maloney comes out in P2, just in front Kimi Antonelli who tries to go around the outside at turn 3, but Maloney locks-up and the pair make contact, forcing Maloney into the wall in the run off area!



Antonelli carries on in P3, but Maloney… pic.twitter.com/bi7OxGVm7U