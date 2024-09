Пегула преодоля лошото начало и стигна до финала след обрат

SLAM FINALIST!



30yo Jess Pegula comes back from 1-6, 0-2 *30-40 and beats Karolina Muchova 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 to reach the #USOpen final, her first GS final.



She will return to the top 3 and face Sabalenka in the final, rematch of the Cincy final.



WHAT A SUMMER she is having. pic.twitter.com/B2VYVZCNVD