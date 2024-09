Сабаленка е първата финалистка на US Open

World #2 Aryna Sabalenka beats Emma Navarro 6-3, 7-6(2) in 1h31 to reach a 4th career Grand Slam final, all in the last 4 hardcourt Majors.



Incredible tiebreak from Aryna. So good.



One win away from a 3rd career Slam. pic.twitter.com/2Q5UJdW05Z