Бергвайн премина в Ал-Итихад, Куман му каза да забрави за националния отбор

🚨🚨🗣️ - Koeman: "Steven Bergwijn goes to Saudi Arabia at age 26. It's clear that this has nothing to do with sportive ambition. His book with the Dutch National Team is closed."



• Did he talk with you about it?



🚨🗣️ - Koeman: "No, he probably knows what I would have said."