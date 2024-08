Удар от съперник лиши Никола Цолов от шанса за точки на "Монца"

LIGHTS OUT! ⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️



WE'RE RACING AT MONZA FOR THE SEASON FINALE!



Tim Tramnitz gets off to a great start and holds off Dino Beganovic, but Sebastian Montoya is the biggest threat to the German as he tries to send it around the outside at turn 1 #F3 #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/ygqevWzlPz