От Манчестър Юнайтед са приели последната оферта на Наполи

🚨🔵 Napoli are closing in on Scott McTominay deal, NOT linked to Billy Gilmour as negotiations remain separate.



New bid worth over €30m accepted by Manchester United and talks moving to final stages also on player side.



Almost there. ⏳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/sPrrDpFaw5