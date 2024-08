Във Франция: Антонели вече е подписал с Мерцедес

Kimi Antonelli when asked about his Formula 1 future:



🗣Antonelli: “Replacing an 8x wdc won’t be easy but I feel I’m ready for the challenge ."



Journalist: "Eight-time Champion?"



🗣Antonelli: "I honestly consider 2021 to be Lewis."



😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/ykfe5nF2DL