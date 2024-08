Щутгарт се подсилва с рекордна покупка на Аталанта

🚨🔴⚪️ El Bilal Touré to Stuttgart, here we go! Deal in place with documents being exchanged right now.



€4m loan, €18m mandatory buy clause under certain conditions, €2m add-ons.



Atalanta will also have 15% sell-on clause.



Touré wanted Stuttgart, deal now done. pic.twitter.com/jCtvUJ7wIH