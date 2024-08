Трето поредно олимпийско злато при мъжете на Сърбия във водната топка

🇷🇸🇭🇷 Serbia overtook Croatia in the Olympic medal standings by winning the men's water polo gold medal match against them.



25. 🇷🇸 🥇🥇🥇🥈🥉 (5)

30. 🇭🇷 🥇🥇🥈🥈🥉🥉🥉 (7) pic.twitter.com/vnqd636noT