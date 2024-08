Гуардиола: Добре е да започнем сезона с трофей, но можехме и да загубим

Man City have now won 18 trophies since Pep Guardiola took charge in 2016:



🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 Premier League

🏆🏆🏆🏆 EFL Cup

🏆🏆🏆 Community Shield

🏆🏆 FA Cup

🏆 Champions League

🏆 UEFA Super Cup

🏆 FIFA Club World Cup



That's one every 26 matches on average. pic.twitter.com/TD6KQoTedm