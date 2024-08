Лиза Карингтън с трета олимпийска титла в Париж и общо 8-а в кариерата

Victory for New Zealand! 🇳🇿



Lisa Carrington crosses the line first in the canoe sprint women's kayak single 500m. It's her THIRD gold at Paris 2024 and her EIGHTH Olympic gold overall for @TheNZTeam. 🎉