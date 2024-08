Йозеф Достал триумфира със златото на 1000 метра едноместен каяк

#GOLD for Czechia! 🇨🇿



Josef Dostal crosses the line first to win the men's canoe sprint kayak single 1000m. It's his FIFTH Olympic medal and his first Olympic gold. @olympijskytym | @PlanetCanoe | #CanoeSprint | #Paris2024 | #Samsung | #TogetherForTomorrow pic.twitter.com/OAORRu2K0Z