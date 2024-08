Етиопец спечели маратона с нов олимпийски рекорд

It's second place for Belgium! 🇧🇪



Bashir Abdi takes the #silver medal in men's marathon. 🥈



The Tokyo 2020 men's marathon bronze medallist betters his result in Paris!@teambelgium | @worldathletics | #Athletics | #Paris2024 | #Samsung | #TogetherforTomorrow pic.twitter.com/fHMMVUFVCs