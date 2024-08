Индия утеши наранената си гордост с бронз в хокея на трева в Париж 2024

🇮🇳🥉 𝗕𝗥𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗜𝗔𝗡𝗧 𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗭𝗘! Many congratulations to the men's hockey team on securing a second consecutive Olympic Bronze medal after previously winning it at 🇯🇵 Tokyo 2020.



🔥 The Indian men's hockey team last won back-to-back Bronze medals in the 1968 and 1972… pic.twitter.com/Yl4gQpj7vI