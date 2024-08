Адам Пийти за допинг случаите с китайските плувци: Нямам вяра в системата

Impossible is nothing!



🇨🇳China won the men’s 4x100m medley relay gold.🥇🏊🏻‍♂️For over 40 years, no other countries have broken🇺🇸domination is this event.



☝🏻Pan Zhanle, whose record-breaking 46.40s was attacked "not humanly possible", amazed the world again with an insane 45.92! pic.twitter.com/8ZcrwALtXv