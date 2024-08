Даниел Пинтадо спечели титлата на 20 километра спортно ходене

#GOLD! 🇪🇨



Brian Daniel Pintado takes the first medal on Day 6, earning the win for Ecuador in the men’s 20km race walk.



It's their first gold of the Games, and their fourth ever in Olympic history. 🎉