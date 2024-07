Британец спечели титлата в триатлона

STUNNING! 🤩 It’s #gold for Great Britain! 🇬🇧



Congratulations to Alex Yee, who delivered an incredible run leg to overtake in the closing metres and win triathlon men’s individual event!@TeamGB | @worldtriathlon | #Triathlon | #Paris2024 | #Samsung | #TogetherForTomorrow pic.twitter.com/BYtJgceI5W