Ювентус изпрати първа официална оферта за Копмайнерс

🚨⚪️⚫️ EXCLUSIVE: Juventus submit first official bid to Atalanta to sign top target Teun Koopmeiners.



Understand there’s €45m proposal on the table for Dutch midfielder.



Koopmeiners agreed personal terms with Juventus in May, up to the clubs as Atalanta always asked big fee. pic.twitter.com/tZwyrylqKE