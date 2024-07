Юто Хоригоме отново е олимпийски шампион в уличния скейтборд

GOLD! 🇯🇵



Horigome Yuto shines, earning #gold for Japan in skateboarding men's street 🛹



He defends his Tokyo 2020 title! 💪@Japan_Olympic | @worldskatesb | #Skateboarding#Paris2024 | #Samsung | #TogetherforTomorrow pic.twitter.com/9L4yUb4C5u