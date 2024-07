Корейски триумф във финала на 10 метра пистолет за жени на Игрите в Париж

India bag #Bronze and an historic first! 🇮🇳



Manu Bhaker takes third place in shooting women’s 10m air pistol, and becomes the first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal!@WeAreTeamIndia | @issf_official | #ShootingSport | #Paris2024 | #Samsung | #TogetherForTomorrow pic.twitter.com/c4yZar4GFV