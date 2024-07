Борусия (Дортмунд) се разбра с Манчестър Сити за бразилски защитник

🚨🟡⚫️ Borussia Dortmund are closing in on Yan Couto deal!



Package will be under €30m, expected to be €25m with add-ons included.



Couto has already accepted contract proposal, he wants BVB and he’s ready to travel.



Final details to be sorted with Man City… then, here we go. pic.twitter.com/xJSxWjuT7E