Defined by silverware delivered for the club.



Presenting the #FC25 Ultimate Edition Cover, featuring @GianluigiBuffon, @AitanaBonmati, @BellinghamJude, Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham.



See the full Reveal July 17: https://t.co/x0js9uvbhH pic.twitter.com/R4QFrutR0I