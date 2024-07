Англия ще играе и срещу статистиката - от доста време испанците са безкомпромисни във финалите

The record of Spanish teams in major finals since 2002 is quite remarkable.



Ahead of Spain vs England in today's Euro 2024 final, we take a look at all 26 senior finals won by Spanish men's teams in that time.#Euro2024 #SPAENG 🇪🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿