Хамес Родригес - лидерът на възродения тим на Колумбия

James Rodriguez has to be The Best Player of The Copa America 2024 regardless of the result in the final against Argentina.



He has led Colombia to their FIRST Copa America Final in more than 20 YEARS!



🏟️ 5 Games

⚽ 1 GOAL

🎁 6 ASSISTS

🌟 4/5 MOTM

⚽🎯 Most G/A Contributions pic.twitter.com/9Fig0VVnPJ