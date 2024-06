Испания спази шампионска традиция

🇦🇱 Albania vs Spain 🇪🇸



Spain are the first side to make 10 changes to their starting XI in a Euros game since Spain did it themselves (twice) at Euro 2008, on the way to winning it.



Follow the game with our Opta match centre, here: https://t.co/7O5OeWcqi7#ALBESP #Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/MqR8j5gSAJ