Халф на Тотнъм беше избран за номер 1 в мача между Дания и Англия

🌟 | PLAYER OF THE MATCH



Pierre-Emile Højbjerg v England:



👌 108 touches (🥇)

👟 74/83 accurate passes (🥇)

🎯 5 shots/4 on target (🥇)

⚔️ 9/17 duels won (🥇)

🦵 6 tackles (🥇)

🧲 3 interceptions (🥇)

📈 8.1 Sofascore Rating



He was immense in midfield for Denmark! 🇩🇰💪… pic.twitter.com/boGa6qoj9Y