Виртц стана най-младият германец с гол на европейско първенство

3 - Florian Wirtz is the third German to score the opening goal of a EUROs tournament, after Gerd Müller in 1972 and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in 1980. Aged 21 years and 42 days, he is the youngest player to score for Germany at the finals. Account. #gersco #euro2024 pic.twitter.com/Nno3gleryu