Новият договор на Гризман е само формалност

🚨🤝 #Griezmann will renew his contract with #Atleti, everything confirmed. ✅



📌 Some 🇸🇦 clubs approached the 🇫🇷 a time ago to explore the negotiation room for the future: Antoine appreciated the attempts, but he prefers to land in #MLS once the experience in Madrid is over. pic.twitter.com/viH010pD3G