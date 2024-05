Директор на Интер потвърди за две нови попълнения

🚨🎙️ #Inter Assistant Sporting Director, Dario Baccin to @SkySport:



“This group has done well, so we want to change as little as possible. We’re proud to have signed Taremi and Zieliński and happy that they chose us.” 🇮🇷🇵🇱@FcInterNewsit pic.twitter.com/qdBYUw5FX5