Ивон Симеонова влезе в програма за развитие на млади таланти

📣 Excited to welcome our first cohort to the More than Equal Driver Development Programme! Meet the drivers: Ivonn Simeonova 🇦🇹, Katrina Thung 🇲🇾, Kristýna Kalistová 🇨🇿, Lana Flack 🇦🇺, Laura Bubenová 🇸🇰, and Skye Parker 🇬🇧.



Details 🔗 in bio.#MorethanEqual pic.twitter.com/EM4CStynmp