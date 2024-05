Енцо Фернандес похвали работата на Почетино

🔵🇦🇷 Enzo Fernández on Pochettino: “When I arrived at Chelsea, it was a mess, there were many players…”.



“Mauricio brought order and identity to the team, the work ethic is different”.



“It changed everything and it's positive, the group is hardworking now”, told @askomartin. pic.twitter.com/rvLEQOKLek