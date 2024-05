Синер пропуска "Ролан Гарос"?

😔🇮🇹 According to La Gazzetta, Jannik Sinner has been told by doctors to REST to avoid his hip injury from becoming chronic.



It’s very likely that he will SKIP Roland Garros, and a decision will be made later this week 🇫🇷 https://t.co/kYpX1E9BDT pic.twitter.com/sY1ZWKovlA