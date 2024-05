Шумаров с първа загуба в One

The full results from ONE Fight Night 22! Which finish surprised YOU? 🥳⁠



Watch the full ONE Fight Night 22 event replay:

🇺🇸🇨🇦 on Prime 👉 https://t.co/MDumXEdn9Y

🌍 on https://t.co/eBUfsOlZOd (geo-restrictions may apply) pic.twitter.com/GYI5NAXDFW