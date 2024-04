Челси се прицели в още един от Лайпциг

RB Leipzig strikers, on fire 🔴⚪️



🇧🇪 Loïs Openda has scored 24 goals and provided 7 assists in Bundesliga this season.



🇸🇮 Benjamin Šeško has scored 4 goals in his last 4 Bundesliga games, making it 15 goals in all competitions this season. pic.twitter.com/wAAWGm7EKj