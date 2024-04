От Португалия: Челси е платил самолета, с който Аморим летя до Лондон

❗️The airplane that Rúben Amorim took on 22nd of April was paid by @ChelseaFC !! Meeting with members of the board.



↪️ Pochettino will probably leave Chelsea in the end of the season.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Deal with @LFC collapsed.



❌ The news about @WestHam paying the flight are FAKE. pic.twitter.com/w5JstSUq64