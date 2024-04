Бранител на Фейенорд ще последва Слот в Ливърпул

Lutsharel Geertruida - 23 Years Old



Can play - RB, CB, LB & DM



23/24 Stats

🏟️31

⚽️6

🅰️4



Career Stats

🏟️195

⚽️22

🅰️10



Contract expires: Jun 30, 2025 - Injury Record Below.

Bayern and RB Leipzig were interested in the player in 2023. Price tag was €30m plus add-ons in 2023. pic.twitter.com/B8WmxVOQIs