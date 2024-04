Надал се завърна на корта с победа

Nadal d. Cobolli 6-2 6-3



Rafa gets his 1st win of the clay season



There are no words to describe what it means to see him back on this court



✅1st clay win in 681 days

✅67-4 in Barcelona

✅481st win on clay



Some things never change.



Rafa on clay is one of them.



🇪🇸❤️🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/UCePXBxiV6