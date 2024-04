Муртазалиев нокаутира Кълкей и спечели световна титла на IBF

COMEBACK OF THE YEAR



Bakhram Murtazaliev scores a TKO-11 over Jack Culcay to win the vacant IBF Super Welterweight Championship



Culcay was hurting Murtazaliev and dominating the fight right up until the 10th round, in which he slowed down massively.



Crazy fight pic.twitter.com/BZ2DLmvs6O