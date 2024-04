Матеус за Алфонсо Дейвис: Той е сянка на себе си

Lothar Matthäus on Davies' form: "Alphonso Davies is a shadow of himself, his mind is not clear. Players also need to be 'caressed' from time to time. A friendly conversation needs to be had off the pitch – like Uli Hoeneß used to do. Jupp Heynckes, Ottmar Hitzfeld or Udo Lattek… pic.twitter.com/gCAmhXWOG2