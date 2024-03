Последният в Серия “А” прибегна до четвърта треньорска смяна през този сезон

Salernitana have now had more coaches than they do wins this season 😭



They’re on their 4th coach yet only have 2 wins all year…



• Sousa (Round 1-8)

• Inzaghi (Round 9-24)

• Liverani (Round 25-29)

• Colantuono (Round 29)



Doesn’t get more Serie A than this pic.twitter.com/5nwN9fZ7jm