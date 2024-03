Ратклиф: Мбапе в Ман Юнайтед? Няма да харча цяло състояние, за да си купувам успехи

🚨🔴 Sir Jim Ratcliffe: “Mbappé to Man United? I’d try to find the next Mbappé rather than spend a fortune trying to buy success”.



"It's not that clever to sign Mbappé now, it's more challenging to find the next Mbappé, next Bellingham or next Roy Keane".