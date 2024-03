Бъдещето на Лиам Лоусън все още е неясно

This weekend I'm at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival and I'll be driving three awesome vehicles! Let me know your favourite in the comments below 📷



1. Rodin Cars FZED

2. Ford Supervan 4.2 (all-electric)

3. Leyton House Porsche 962 Le Mans car



Check out https://t.co/FOMaOtPtBR pic.twitter.com/ZOWwUiah4b